$2.2M in cocaine seized, man charged in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - State and federal authorities say they have seized cocaine worth an estimated street value of $2.2 million and arrested a Washington state man in a drug investigation in northwest Ohio.
    
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says the Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force arrested 34-year-old Fortino Castaneda, of Sunnyside, Washington, this week in Toledo after a search of his vehicle found 11 kilograms of cocaine.
    
DeWine says Castaneda is a suspect in a continuing, long-term drug trafficking investigation.
    
Authorities say Castaneda was jailed under a $1 million bond on charges of possession and trafficking of cocaine. Court records don't list an attorney to contact for comment on Castaneda's behalf.
    
DeWine says the task force did an outstanding job of intercepting the cocaine and stopping its sale in the Toledo area.
 

