2nd Harvest needs help feeding hungry children in the Tri-Cities

PASCO, WA. -- You might not know it, but childhood hunger is a big problem here in the Tri-Cities. But we have a great way for you to help out, our Feeding Families Food Drive!

It's time to start talking about our Feeding Families Food Drive. Friday is a perfect way to kick off this year's campaign. That's because over 80 volunteers packed the warehouse at 2nd Harvest in Pasco to fill meals for the Bite2Go program. Bite2Go is a program in our local schools that gives needy children food for the weekend.

We say this every year, but it's important to repeat. There are needy children in our area that need your help. Second Harvest estimates that 1 in 4 kids in the Tri-Cities are under-fed. We talked to a volunteer named Kelly Westlund.. Kelly was packing meals Friday to help out our local children.

"I just really feel like it's important to help where we can. especially when it comes to children," Kelly said. "They have a special spot in my heart so I like to do things that will make their lives a little bit easier and a little bit better."

"This is so rewarding because we're literally feeding kids who don't have enough to eat," Jean Tucker with Second Harvest said. "And it's impossible to focus on learning when you're hungry."

Second Harvest says they could really use more sponsors for their Bite2Go program so they can expand it. For our Feeding Families Food Drive, you can donate from now until May 26th.

You can donate in our lobby at 3312 W. Kennewick Ave. We also want you to go to our website, nbcrightnow.com. Click on the Feeding Families tab on the homepage. There you can donate online and find out what foods are appropriate to donate.

