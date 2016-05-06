HOMETOWN PROUD: Izzy the Camel in Prescott

Mickey Robinson and his family bought Izzy from a woman who showed him at public events but eventually became too ill to take care of the fluffy giant, "He is very soft, camel wool is one of the best wools you can get."

PRESCOTT, WA- NBC Right Now is back at it with the hometown proud series. This week, Prescott, Washington was chosen as the town to visit. Once we announced we would be coming to Prescott, we were immediately informed about Izzy the Camel.

"Well he was actually born on a camel ranch back in Texas, so he does have a southern drawl. He was raised there for the first month and then moved to Boise. There's actually a lot more camels around than people think," explained Izzy's owner Mickey Robinson. Izzy, the 8-year-old dromedary camel (that means one hump), just may be the most popular man in town, "He's a pet first, but then we do travel around with him and let him be in the public," Robinson added.

Mickey Robinson and his family bought Izzy from a woman who showed him at public events but eventually became too ill to take care of the fluffy giant, "He is very soft, camel wool is one of the best wools you can get."

His temperament is mild enough for babies to feed him, "They're extremely smart., so he wants to mess with everything," and he chews in a perfect figure eight. However, Izzy is particularly good at the nightmare role as well, "We're on Z Nation and they dressed him up as a zombie and he had four different scenes he was in". Zombie apocalypse TV series and all, Izzy has been connected to good luck and helping those with chronic illnesses as well.

"Fisherman will go out of their way to see him before they go fishing for good luck," said Robinson. One woman even drove up to Robinson to tell him just how much Izzy changed her life, "She said she would drive by and she got very, very depressed and she even thought of committing suicide. She would drive by the pasture and see the horses and him. The medication had affected her vision really badly. She thought he was a horse with really bad arthritis, so she just decided as long as that poor horse can live, so can I," Robinson concluded.