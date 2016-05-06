HOMETOWN PROUD: The Tuxedo Bar and Grill in Prescott

"I love looking out there, especially right now with the green rolling hills, how cool is that?" explained Stucekle. She admits, taking on all of this may be a bit naive, "Where do I even start you know?" she yelled.

PRESCOTT, WA- Apart of our hometown proud series, NBC Right Now visited the town gathering spot in Prescott, Washington where we heard there is a must-have cheeseburger.

"We are a real gathering center, we are the hub. We are the only bar and restaurant, we are a full bar and full restaurant," said Pam Stucekle. Stucekle and her husband bought The Tuxedo (known as the Tux) 11 years ago, "You know.. He died a year and a half after we bought it. I wasn't going to give it up."

Determined to make it a success, Pam puts all her effort into making the food and the company like nothing else, "There's so much history in this building because the building is 109 years old." The original bar is on the back wall, along with Harley Davidson memorabilia. Birthday parties, bachelorette parties and greetings by name are their specialty.

"I love looking out there, especially right now with the green rolling hills, how cool is that?" explained Stucekle. She admits, taking on all of this may be a bit naive, "Where do I even start you know?" she yelled.

The food, speaks for itself, the Jason burger is their number one go-to, "What he really liked was already a great cheeseburger, but with swiss and ham on it," Pam explained. The Jason burger was named after the former owner's grandson, showing everything has a personal touch. "It's a quiet community and you can sit here and live the dream!" Pam said.