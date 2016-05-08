Pedestrian hit after getting off transit bus in Kennewick

Mercer was taken to the hospital by an ambulance but is expected to be okay, ER staff does not expect any major injuries. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police and firefighters blocked off part of West Kennewick Avenue near Perry Street Saturday afternoon after a car hit a pedestrian in the street.

The pedestrian, Patrick Mercer, was getting off a transit bus and walked in front of the bus into the roadway. A driver traveling east tried to stop but hit Mercer.

Mercer was taken to the hospital by an ambulance but is expected to be okay, ER staff does not expect any major injuries. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

