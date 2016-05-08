Apartment unit catches on fire, family escapes through window

A woman living inside told crews her two kids noticed the fire and they had to escape through a window because the flames blocked the doorway. Six adults and four kids are being helped by the Red Cross.

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima firefighters tell NBC Right Now there is $20,000.00 worth of damage after a blaze ripped through an apartment on the 500 Block of East Walnut Street at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The first crews arrived to see dark smoke coming from a window in the back of the building. They say the fire looks like it started on the couch in one of the downstairs units.

