2 Injured in Mother's Day Shooting at Hermiston Apartment Comple - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2 Injured in Mother's Day Shooting at Hermiston Apartment Complex

HERMISTON, OR. -- People in one Hermiston apartment complex woke up to gunshots this Mother's Day.

Neighbors near the corner of 4th Street and Highland Avenue tell us they heard several dozen gunshots Sunday morning in what they believe is a gang related shooting. Police say 20-year-old Adalberto Flores and a 17-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Carl Allstott showed us a bullet hole that went directly through his living room. 

"Had my son been home instead of being at grandma's for Mother's Day breakfast he would have been on that couch, playing his video games like he always does and he's a night owl," Carl Allstott said. "And you know, you think about that and try to put it in perspective. I came within one circumstance away from possibly losing one of my family members and nobody wants to feel that way."

One man was arrested in connection with the shooting. 21-year-old Lalo Murillo of Hermiston is currently in jail on a probation violation. We hope to get more information on the shooting from the Hermiston Police Department in the coming days. 

