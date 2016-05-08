Celebrating a special mom on Mother's Day

KENNEWICK, WA. -- As we're sure you all know, Sunday is Mother's Day. We have a story of a great local mom who has been through so much but continues to be the rock for her family.

For Leanne, even talking about how much her mother Deana means to her makes her emotional.

"I don't think I give her enough credit for how amazing she actually is," Leanne said. "And sometimes I take her for granted and I don't know what I would do without her."

Deana became pregnant with Leanne at age 18. For the first year of her life, she raised her all on her own. But that isn't the only reason why Leanne is so proud of her mom.

When Leanne's brother Ruben was just over a year old, Deanna found him blue in the face in his crib. At the hospital he was pronounced dead. Miraculously, 6 hours later his heart started beating again.

"I would never wish for it to happen to anybody," Deana said. 'It was probably one of the most scariest things to ever happen."

For the past 31 years, Deana has done everything for Ruben, who has a severe mental disability. Ruben suffers from grand mal seizures. He's had thousands of seizures in his young life.

"They have to help him with showering and bathing and pretty much everything," Leanne said. "Everything on a day to day basis."

Those difficulties haven't stopped Deana from loving Ruben any less.

"To me all kids with special needs are a gift," Deana said. "They're a gift. They're angels."

And that's why Leanne wanted us to honor Deana on this special day made for mother's just like her.

"I really appreciate the fact that you're doing what you're do every day," Leanne said to Deana. "And I appreciate that you were so young when you had me and you raised me. I wish I could do more for you because you deserve it. You're truly the best mom I know."

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!!

