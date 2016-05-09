Motorcyclist in fatal accident identified - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Motorcyclist in fatal accident identified

UPDATE: Police identified the motorcyclist who died in an accident Sunday evening as Russell S. Pogue, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

KENNEWICK, WA- Police say their traffic division is investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a 66-year-old Pasco man just after 6 p.m. Sunday. 

A driver of a white Nissan Sentra hit the motorcyclist head on when the bike rider crossed over the center line. Right now, it appears the motorcyclist was driving too fast and slid into oncoming traffic on Canal Drive and Kent Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra is not hurt. The name of the man who died is not being released. 

