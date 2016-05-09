Columbia Basin Dive Rescues responds to open water rescue for two kayakers

McGregor says if they had spent any more time in the water, the ending would not have been as happy as it was. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue would like to remind you, wear your life jacket and do not go into water that you are not familiar with.

COLUMBIA RIVER, WA- The female involved in this rescue tells NBC Right Now she was wearing her life jacket during the incident.

COLUMBIA RIVER NEAR WALLULA, WA- Columbia Basin Dive Rescue spokesperson Troy McGregor tells NBC Right Now they completed their 18th call for service this year on Sunday. Dive rescue is not in their normal service season yet.

Just after 4 p.m. dive rescue, deputies and medics got an open water rescue call on the Columbia River. A man and woman enjoying their kayaks, flipped in choppy waters and held on until they could get cell signal to call 911. By that time, they had already been in the water for an hour.

The man had a life jacket in his kayak but was not wearing it, McGregor says it was hanging around his arm when they got there. Dive rescue had a difficult time getting to the pair because of the water conditions, but reached both of them after they had been in the water for nearly two hours.

McGregor says if they had spent any more time in the water, the ending would not have been as happy as it was. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue would like to remind you, wear your life jacket and do not go into water that you are not familiar with.