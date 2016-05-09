Columbia Basin Dive Rescues responds to open water rescue for tw - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Columbia Basin Dive Rescues responds to open water rescue for two kayakers

Posted: Updated:
McGregor says if they had spent any more time in the water, the ending would not have been as happy as it was. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue would like to remind you, wear your life jacket and do not go into water that you are not familiar with. McGregor says if they had spent any more time in the water, the ending would not have been as happy as it was. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue would like to remind you, wear your life jacket and do not go into water that you are not familiar with.

UPDATE:

COLUMBIA RIVER, WA- The female involved in this rescue tells NBC Right Now she was wearing her life jacket during the incident.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

COLUMBIA RIVER NEAR WALLULA, WA- Columbia Basin Dive Rescue spokesperson Troy McGregor tells NBC Right Now they completed their 18th call for service this year on Sunday. Dive rescue is not in their normal service season yet.

Just after 4 p.m. dive rescue, deputies and medics got an open water rescue call on the Columbia River. A man and woman enjoying their kayaks, flipped in choppy waters and held on until they could get cell signal to call 911. By that time, they had already been in the water for an hour.

The man had a life jacket in his kayak but was not wearing it,  McGregor says it was hanging around his arm when they got there. Dive rescue had a difficult time getting to the pair because of the water conditions, but reached both of them after they had been in the water for nearly two hours.

McGregor says if they had spent any more time in the water, the ending would not have been as happy as it was. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue would like to remind you, wear your life jacket and do not go into water that you are not familiar with.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   