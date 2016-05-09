Deputies say man was run over by his own car in Yakima

Yakima Sheriff's deputies tell us a 73-year-old man pushing his Chevy El Camino out of his garage to work on it has a broken leg after it rolled down the street and over him.

Deputies say it happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on the 300 Block of High Point Landing. It looks like the car started rolling downhill through an open field, the man tried to stop it but got knocked down and under the car. Somehow, he managed to walk back up the hill, get on an ATV and go to his neighbor to call for help.