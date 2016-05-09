#RibbonCliffFire burning in Chelan County, north of Entiat - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

#RibbonCliffFire burning in Chelan County, north of Entiat

Posted: Updated:
A 50 acre fire burning near Ribbon Cliff is being pushed by strong winds. Level two means there is a significant risk, you should either voluntarily move out of the area or be ready to leave at a moments notice. A 50 acre fire burning near Ribbon Cliff is being pushed by strong winds. Level two means there is a significant risk, you should either voluntarily move out of the area or be ready to leave at a moments notice.

NORTH OF ENTIAT, WA- Washington State troopers say those living in Chelan County, specifically the area of Stoneridge and Shadow Ridge north of Entiat, are on a level two evacuation notice.

SR 97A is congested with fire personnel, but open.

    •   