YSO investigating back to back possible arson at Wells Fargo

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima firefighters suspect someone tried to burn down the Wells Fargo on East McDonald Road. Once they got the fire out, someone came back and started a fire again.

Crews responded the first time at 4:22 a.m. on Saturday to find flames only on the outside of the building. However, they eventually discovered it started in three different places.

The second call came in at 7:02 a.m., this time firefighters found smoke coming from the other side of the building.

The sheriff's office knows about the fires and is investigating.

