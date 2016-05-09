YSO investigating back to back possible arson at Wells Fargo

The second call came in at 7:02 a.m., this time firefighters found smoke coming from the other side of the building.

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima firefighters suspect someone tried to burn down the Wells Fargo on East McDonald Road. Once they got the fire out, someone came back and started a fire again.

Crews responded the first time at 4:22 a.m. on Saturday to find flames only on the outside of the building. However, they eventually discovered it started in three different places.

The sheriff's office knows about the fires and is investigating.