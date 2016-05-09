Yakima firefighters put out electrical fire at home on Hornby Road

There is about $20,000.00 in damage.

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima fire crews responded to a blaze on the 1200 Block of Hornby Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find smoke pouring up to the attic, firefighters contained the fire to half of the home. It looks like an electrical short may have caused a failure in wiring near the attic, those living in the home saw it start while they were outside.

There is about $20,000.00 in damage.