Unattended candle starts apartment fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima firefighters responded to the 6500 Block of VanBelle Road in an apartment unit just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Crews contained the fire to a back room. It started because someone left a candle burning unattended. The tenants do not have renters insurance, there is $8,000.00 in damage.