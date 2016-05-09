UPDATE: Both westbound lanes along I-90 back open

CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation says both westbound lanes along Interstate 90 near Easton are back open.

Crews say around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, a semi rollover was blocking both lanes causing delays for drivers. They removed the semi and semi trailer from the roadway around 8 a.m. clearing both lanes for traffic.

No word on any injuries.

____________________



PREVIOUS:



CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation says one westbound lane along Interstate 90 near Easton is back open.

Crews are still working to clear the roadway after a semi rollover, early Monday morning.



____________________

PREVIOUS:



CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation says a semi rollover is blocking both westbound lanes along Interstate 90 near Easton.

Crews say traffic is stopped at Cle Elum while crews work to clear the roadway. They expect to have both lanes open by 10 a.m.

No word on any injuries.