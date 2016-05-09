Washington State soldier dies in Iraq in non-combat incident

SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Defense says a soldier from Seattle has died in Iraq in a non-combat related incident. The Army says 1st Lt. David A. Bauders died Friday on Al Asad Air Base



The 25-year-old's civilian job was as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol. He was sworn in as a trooper in March 2014 and patrolled North Seattle and King County.

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of @WANationalGuard Lieutenant and WSP Trooper David A. Bauders. https://t.co/gqFemMAG33 — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) May 9, 2016

“Although early into his career with us, David was a very well-liked and highly respected member of the agency,” said WSP Chief John Batiste. “Please keep David’s family, co-workers, and friends, along with our nation’s military personnel deployed overseas in your thoughts and prayers.”



Bauders was assigned to the Washington State National Guard's 176th Engineer Company of Snohomish, Wash.



Capt. Joseph Siemandel of the Washington National Guard says the 176th Engineer Company constructed buildings and other structures. They had been deployed in Kuwait and Iraq since April.

"The loss of this young life is one I know all 7 million Washingtonians join me in mourning." said Governor Jay Inslee.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of State Patrol Trooper and Army National Guard Lt. David Bauders https://t.co/qurdijnTmA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 9, 2016





Siemandel says the cause of Bauders' death is still being investigated.



He was single and did not have any children.