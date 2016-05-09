Washington State soldier dies in Iraq in non-combat incident - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Washington State soldier dies in Iraq in non-combat incident

Posted: Updated:
David A. Bauders, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper David A. Bauders, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper

SEATTLE (AP) - The Department of Defense says a soldier from Seattle has died in Iraq in a non-combat related incident. The Army says 1st Lt. David A. Bauders died Friday on Al Asad Air Base

The 25-year-old's civilian job was as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol.  He was sworn in as a trooper in March 2014 and patrolled North Seattle and King County.

“Although early into his career with us, David was a very well-liked and highly respected member of the agency,” said WSP Chief John Batiste.  “Please keep David’s family, co-workers, and friends, along with our nation’s military personnel deployed overseas in your thoughts and prayers.”
        
Bauders was assigned to the Washington State National Guard's 176th Engineer Company of Snohomish, Wash.
    
Capt. Joseph Siemandel of the Washington National Guard says the 176th Engineer Company constructed buildings and other structures. They had been deployed in Kuwait and Iraq since April.

"The loss of this young life is one I know all 7 million Washingtonians join me in mourning." said Governor Jay Inslee.


    
Siemandel says the cause of Bauders' death is still being investigated. 


He was single and did not have any children.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   