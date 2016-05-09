New wine village in Kennewick promises unique gathering place on the waterfront

KENNEWICK, WA - The Port of Kennewick is digging in on its latest waterfront development project.



The Columbia Gardens Urban Wine and Artisan Village is now just months away -- or about 11 or so. However on Monday city leaders united to make the first ceremonial mark on the site.



The Port has been working on this for years, though. The word "partnership" came up several times during the groundbreaking ceremony. To make this happen the Port partnered with the city of Kennewick, Benton PUD, local winemaker Charlie Hoppes, Frontier Communications, and the list goes on!



"Research shows the wine industry is going tremendously in the state of Washington and elsewhere. This is going to provide an opportunity for wineries to get a head start. The buildings that will be built here are for smaller wineries that are just starting out," said Port president Skip Novakovich.



The first part of the project will include putting in utilities on the nearly seven-acre site. Next, crews will beautify it with landscaping, trees, sidewalks, and a specialized winery waste system. Finally, building will go up and those are expected to be ready for businesses to move in by next April.