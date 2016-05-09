UPDATE: Moses Lake man found in Oregon

UPDATE: Grant County Sheriff's Office said Stanley Rauch contacted his family from Oregon and is fine.

_____________

PREVIOUS:

MOSES LAKE, WA - Moses Lake Police are asking for help to find a Moses Lake man who has not been seen since May 3rd.



Stanley Rauch was last in contact with family on Tuesday, May 3rd around 6 p.m. at his Moses Lake home.

Police this he is possibly on his way to his property in Lexington, Ore. He is driving a white 2001 Chevrolet 3500 super cab pickup with blue striping and goose decals on the doors. The pickup should be towing a white Thor Wanderer 35 foot trailer.



Stanley stands 5’ 9” tall, weighs 195 lbs. with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue Wrangler jeans, a royal blue polo shirt with Le-Vel logo, tooled brown leather belt with a Rodeo Queen University buckle and Dan Post crocodile skin boots, according to Moses Lake Police.



His last transactions happened Friday May 6 in Kennewick, Wash., Hermiston, Ore., and Pendleton Ore.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-762-1160 or the Oregon State Police at 541-276-2121.