Chelan County wildfire under control; no evacuations in place

Chelan County wildfire under control; no evacuations in place

Posted: Updated:
Ribbon Cliff Fire from the air. Photos: GoLakeChelan/Kaitlin Hetterscheidt

ENTIAT, WA - Chelan County Emergency Management reports Monday that no more evacuation orders are in place for two housing developments north of Entiat. A wildfire in the area threatened about 130 homes there Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Kent Sisson said Monday the Ribbon Cliff fire was about 90 percent mopped up.

The fire burned about 40 to 50 acres Sunday and there were some major issues getting Department of Natural Resources crews up to the area where the fire was burning. High winds also caused problems over the weekend.

The wind died down Monday allowing firefighters to get a good hold on the fire. Sgt. Sisson says about 40 firefighters were able to fight the fire Monday and take care of any threats.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

