Construction site dust blows family back inside for Mother's Day

KENNEWICK, WA- At the intersection of 10th and Columbia Center, a construction site is causing some upset to neighbors. We met with the McCalum family who had to relocate their Mother's Day cookout inside.

Ryan McCalum told us, "dust started blowing from across the street and it forced us from being able to sit out back on the patio to move our meal inside". He said for the past two months they've been having problems with the dust blowing over to their house and coating their porch in dust residue. McCalum says he does see the construction company watering the site but it's not enough to keep it down when the wind picks back up again.

He told us, "we just don't feel there's been adequate dust control". For that reason, the site manager has been given two violations by the Benton Clean Air Agency so far. Rob Rodgers with the agency says there isn't a zero dust tolerance, the regulations just ask for the company to take reasonable precautions.

The Benton Clean Air Agency is hoping the two violations will be what it takes for the site manager to be more cautious when it comes to controlling the dust off the site.