Local farmer encourages community to buy local produce

PASCO, WA- Gary Larsen is an asparagus farmer and wants to encourage shoppers to buy local produce from the grocery store. Many times as shoppers we speed through the grocery store just to finish the tedious chore as soon as possible. Larsen tells us it's worth it to take the extra minute to look at our produce before putting it in our shopping cart to make sure it is local.

He says there will be rubber bands around the bundle of asparagus that will say whether it's from Peru or Mexico or a tag that says it's locally grown. With foreign produce, it has to be fumigated before coming into the United States, "if I'm buying asparagus the last thing I want to do is buy a product that's been fumigated before it can leave there country because it has certain bugs on it that we can't have in the U.S".

This past weekend was the Asparagus Festival and he was there educating community members on the benefits of locally grown and he even makes appearances at Food Truck Fridays in Pasco to help educate, "you give them the fresh stuff and it's like wow that's really good, and you know it's a success when people come up and say I've had asparagus before and I don't want to have it again and then you course them into it and then they take a bite and then they take another bite and they're like wow that stuff's really good".

Next time you are shopping, take the extra minute to not only support local farmers but to avoid unnecessary chemicals used on foreign products.