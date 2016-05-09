Local farmer encourages community to buy local produce - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local farmer encourages community to buy local produce

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA- Gary Larsen is an asparagus farmer and wants to encourage shoppers to buy local produce from the grocery store. Many times as shoppers we speed through the grocery store just to finish the tedious chore as soon as possible. Larsen tells us it's worth it to take the extra minute to look at our produce before putting it in our shopping cart to make sure it is local. 

He says there will be rubber bands around the bundle of asparagus that will say whether it's from Peru or Mexico or a tag that says it's locally grown. With foreign produce, it has to be fumigated before coming into the United States, "if I'm buying asparagus the last thing I want to do is buy a product that's been fumigated before it can leave there country because it has certain bugs on it that we can't have in the U.S". 

This past weekend was the Asparagus Festival and he was there educating community members on the benefits of locally grown and he even makes appearances at Food Truck Fridays in Pasco to help educate, "you give them the fresh stuff and it's like wow that's really good, and you know it's a success when people come up and say I've had asparagus before and I don't want to have it again and then you course them into it and then they take a bite and then they take another bite and they're like wow that stuff's really good". 

Next time you are shopping, take the extra minute to not only support local farmers but to avoid unnecessary chemicals used on foreign products. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   