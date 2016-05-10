Wenatchee considers ban on fireworks ahead of fire season

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - The central Washington city of Wenatchee is considering a ban on fireworks after dozens of homes were destroyed in last summer's wildfires.



The proposed ban would prohibit the possession, sale and use of fireworks. If the City Council approves the ordinance, the ban would take effect in 2017 and violators would face fines or criminal charges.



The Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee destroyed 29 homes and blackened 4 square miles last June.



Councilman Mark Kulaas, who proposed the ordinance, says banning fireworks will reduce the likelihood of another destructive blaze.



Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner says the county is also working to address the concerns and will crack down on fireworks if conditions are the same as last year's fire season.