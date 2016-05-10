Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in finding missing woman

BURBANK, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Deputies say 56-year-old Dana Marie Anderson was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 near Casey Pond southeast of Burbank. They say she has extensive mental health issues and has not been taking her medication.

They say Anderson is about 5'11'' and weighs about 180 lbs. She has long red hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on both shoulders and a feather tattoo around one ankle. Anderson was last seen wearing a tank-top and shorts.

Officers say Anderson may be violent and might want to hide from search crews. If you see her, call the Walla Walla Dispatch Center at 509-527-3265.