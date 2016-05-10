Hermiston City Council approves garbage rate increase

HERMISTON, Ore. - The Hermiston City Council has approved a 7.18% rate increase for garbage customers.

The increase will cost residential customers with a 90 gallon cart service an extra $1.25 per month. The increase will begin on July 1.

Sanitary Disposal Inc. (SDI), the private company which provides garbage service in the city, asked for the rate increase in order to keep up with rising costs.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is charging SDI additional fees, driving the company to raise its prices. This spring, Governor Brown signed SB-1532 into law. It sets a schedule to annually increase minimum wage in Umatilla County to $12.50 per hour by July 1, 2022. In order to attract higher quality employees, SDI will have to raise its payroll accordingly.