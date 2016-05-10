Boys plead not guilty to La Grande High School threat - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Boys plead not guilty to La Grande High School threat

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) - Two boys accused of planning mass violence at La Grande High School have pleaded not guilty.
    
The Observer newspaper reports the boys who are 15 and 14 appeared by teleconference Monday from a juvenile jail in Walla Walla, Washington.
    
The teenagers were arrested last month after officers in the Eastern Oregon community learned of a "Columbine-type" threat. They're charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
    
Also Monday, a Union County judge denied a defense request to have the boys released from the Walla Walla facility and be placed on house arrest.
    
The 14-year-old's lawyer, Bob Moon, said the staff at the juvenile jail described his client as pleasant, happy and polite.
    
Prosecutor Christopher Storz countered that those are descriptions from staff members, not mental health professionals, and releasing the boys could put the community in danger.
   

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   