Warm April causes rapid melting of state's mountain snowpack

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - High temperatures in April caused much of the Pacific Northwest's mountain snowpack to melt.
    
Runoff was above normal because of the rapid snowmelt, but Washington's rivers and streams were able to contain it without flooding.
    
Federal water supply specialist Scott Pattee says temperatures were 20 percent above normal during April, eliminating much of the abundant mountain snowpack left over from the winter.
    
Many parts of Washington depend on a slow melting of the snowpack to provide water during hot summer months.
    
Pattee says the May 1 snowpack readings averaged 87 percent of normal in Washington.
    
The Tolt River Basin reported the lowest readings at 44 percent of the 30-year median. Potato Hill near Mt. Adams had the highest reading at 121 percent of normal.

  Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

  Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

