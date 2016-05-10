Stephen Curry is 1st unanimous NBA MVP, takes honor again

Stephen Curry is 1st unanimous NBA MVP, takes honor againPosted: Updated:
Chiefs fall in Game 7 to Winterhawks, 3-1
Spokane finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portland outshot the Chiefs, 42-31.More >>
Mariners open series with 6-4 victory over Giants
Seattle opened up the game with four runs in the 1st inning thanks to RBI singles from Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy.More >>
Spokane forces Game 7 with 5-2 win over Portland
The Spokane Chiefs forced a decisive seventh game in their first round WHL Playoff series with a 5-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Monday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Billings Native Brent Musburger Reinventing Career in Las Vegas
Billings native Brent Musburger has moved from sportscasting legend to a pioneer in the sports betting world.More >>
Chiefs Force Game Six With Stunning OT Win
Chiefs Force Game Six With Stunning OT Winby Chiefs Media Relations PORTLAND, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs trailed the Portland Winterhawks with under a minute remaining in regulation in a win-or-go-home game five in the Rose City on Saturday night. Enter Nolan Reid. The 19-year-old defenseman, playing in his fifth career playoff game, snapped a wrist shot from the left point that found its way into the Winterhawks net, tying the game with 30 seconds left to force overtime. The Chiefs dominated much of the extra time before ...More >>by Chiefs Media Relations PORTLAND, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs trailed the Portland Winterhawks with under a minute remaining in regulation in a win-or-go-home game five in the Rose City on Saturday night. Enter Nolan Reid. The 19-year-old defenseman, playing in his fifth career playoff game, snapped a wrist shot from the left point that found its way into the Winterhawks net, tying the game with 30 seconds left to force overtime. The Chiefs dominated much of the extra time before ...More >>
Portland steals Game Four in Spokane, 4-3
The Chiefs couldn’t hold on to a late lead Thursday night as the visiting Portland Winterhawks posted three third period goals on their way to a 4-3 comeback victory.More >>
Mariners beat Indians, 2-1 on Opening Day
Felix Hernandez got the start today for the Mariners (his eleventh Opening Day start), pitching 5.1 innings and giving up zero earned runs in the victory.More >>
Weigh-Ins for Fight for a Cause
Fighters weigh-in one night before Fight for a Cause.More >>
Chiefs drop Game 3 of WHL Playoff matchup against Portland
Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with game four scheduled for Thursday night at Spokane Arena. Game five will return to Portland on Saturday night.More >>
From Kalispell to Hall of Fame, Sam McCullum was a True Pioneer
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
