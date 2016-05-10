UPDATE: Wapato Public Schools go into lockdown during police investigation

UPDATE 2: WAPATO, WA - Wapato police released new details about yesterdays shooting that made the entire Wapato School District go on an instructional lockdown.

The police department states in a release that a conflict took place between four males near Wapato High School at 11 in the morning. They state that one vehicle with two males, the victims were parked at a home near the high school. They were approached by another vehicle with two men, the suspects, which pulled up next to them and flashed gang signs.

The victims took off and were followed by the suspects who fired several times at the victims vehicle. The victims were able to get away from the suspects, who later found the victims again and fired several more times at their vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene and the police department is currently looking for them. They state that they have identified the vehicle and the suspects involved.



UPDATE 1: WAPATO, WA - The second instructional lockdown was lifted at 2:45. Mike Balmelli, Spokesman for the school district says that an instructional lockdown means that teachers continue with their lessons as normal, but doors are locked. He adds that students and faculty are not allowed to move in and out of classrooms and buildings during this type of lockdown.

Although uncommon, he says that lockdowns like this one have happened in the past.

"From time to time we do end up in these types of lockdowns through recommendations form the Wapato Police Department," said Balmelli. "We have procedures in place, we do our best to keep staff and parents notified during these incidents."

The police department is currently investigating the case. When we get any new information on the investigation we will update the story.

WAPATO, WA - All Wapato School buildings were placed in two instructional lockdowns at different times Tuesday as police investigated reports of shots fired.

The original lockdown was placed around 11 a.m. which was lifted around 12:30 but then the school went back into an instructional lockdown at 2:15 p.m.

The renewed lockdown will cause buses to be running late this afternoon. As soon as the District receives the all clear it will let the buses head out to the schools and get students headed home as soon as possible.

Parents should not attempt to pick their students up during the lockdown because the buildings are locked and no one will be allowed to come or go.