Hanford contractor to lay off 435 as its contract ends - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hanford contractor to lay off 435 as its contract ends

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Washington Closure Hanford will lay off its remaining 435 workers starting in July as its U.S. Department of Energy contract comes to an end.
    
The contractor notified the state of the pending layoffs Tuesday, as required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
    
Of the 435 workers to be laid off, about 200 will transfer to another cleanup contractor
    
Washington Closure once had more than 1,200 workers, but started finishing projects and reducing staff about five years ago.
    
Washington Closure had contracts to do much of the cleanup work along the Columbia River on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   