Richland Regatta organizers need volunteers for race weekend

RICHLAND, WA - The first ever Broadmoor RV Richland Regatta is planned to kick off the summer of 2016 the first weekend of June. The Northwest Power Boat Association will be getting things set up in Howard Amon Park in about three weeks. Turns out, it could be worth your while to help out.



"We're always looking for volunteers. People that just want to get involved, pounding stake posts, hanging up fence, throughout the weekend we're going to need security in different places," said NWPBA President John Culver.



A beer and wine garden with about 20 tables will be set up. Servers with credentials are needed for that. Also, pit workers are in hot demand.



"I mean we've got tractors down there, to launch the boats to bring the boats to the crane. So if you've got any experience with that, too, that would be great," said Culver.



Plus, you scratch their back, they'll scratch yours... and whoever else's that helps out.



"Absolutely, yeah if you volunteer down here you'll get a weekend pass which is good for everywhere in the park," said Culver.



About a dozen vendors will line Lee Boulevard heading straight for the start and finish line.



"We've got everything from Mexican food to BBQ to ice cream to coffee, bacon wrapped hot dogs. Whatever you want," said Culver.



Even if you can't volunteer any time helping out, organizers hope you'll still find time to check it out.



"I hope they can come down, bring their family, bring a picnic, bring lunch, use our vendors, at the end of the day to say they were entertained all day," said Culver.



Set up alone is expected to take 16 hours on Thursday, June 2nd. Volunteers will be needed all weekend long. The Regatta is planned for June 3rd, 4th, and 5th. To find out more about volunteer opportunities, click here.