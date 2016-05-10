Yakima City Council selects new Yakima City Manager - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima City Council selects new Yakima City Manager

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima City Council voted unanimously to offer the Yakima city manager position to Cliff Moore, who is currently the Thurston County Manager.

Moore works in Olympia, and has held that position for about three years now.  In his experience working for Thurston county, Moore has experience dealing with many important departments that make up a community - Moore lists experiences with budget officers, public works and health departments, public defenders, police departments, and working with council.

The finalist pool also included current Othello City Administrator Wade Farris, Mike Jackson, who most recently served as Spokane Valley’s city manager, and Ruth Osuna, who is currently an assistant city manager in Brownsville, Texas.

The four finalists were first introduced to the community during a reception Monday night at the Yakima Convention Center in the lobby outside the South Ballroom.  Tuesday the finalists were interviewed individually by both the City Council and by a seven-member community panel chosen by Council members.

Moore has been Thurston County manager since 2013.  His executive experience also includes serving as director of Thurston County’s Department of Resource Stewardship (2009-2013) and director of Thurston County’s WSU Cooperative Extension office (2004-2009).

"It's a historic moment (in Yakima), my whole career has been involved in social justice, I've been a Peace Corps Volunteer, I've worked with refugees in Sudan, I worked with the poorest farmers in Honduras, 19 years at Washington State University, the last five of those with Thurston county.  In city and county government, my role has been manager of a very vast department that included current planning and long range planning," said Moore, at the Community Reception, when discussing his interest in becoming Yakima's City Manager.

Moore talked about the city's need to move forward in a positive direction following the ACLU lawsuit.

Through its action Tuesday, the Council directed the mayor, interim city manager, and interim city attorney to begin negotiations with Moore. 

The advertised salary range for the Yakima city manager position was $165,000 to $190,000.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   