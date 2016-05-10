Yakima City Council selects new Yakima City Manager

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima City Council voted unanimously to offer the Yakima city manager position to Cliff Moore, who is currently the Thurston County Manager.

Moore works in Olympia, and has held that position for about three years now. In his experience working for Thurston county, Moore has experience dealing with many important departments that make up a community - Moore lists experiences with budget officers, public works and health departments, public defenders, police departments, and working with council.

The finalist pool also included current Othello City Administrator Wade Farris, Mike Jackson, who most recently served as Spokane Valley’s city manager, and Ruth Osuna, who is currently an assistant city manager in Brownsville, Texas.

The four finalists were first introduced to the community during a reception Monday night at the Yakima Convention Center in the lobby outside the South Ballroom. Tuesday the finalists were interviewed individually by both the City Council and by a seven-member community panel chosen by Council members.

Moore has been Thurston County manager since 2013. His executive experience also includes serving as director of Thurston County’s Department of Resource Stewardship (2009-2013) and director of Thurston County’s WSU Cooperative Extension office (2004-2009).

"It's a historic moment (in Yakima), my whole career has been involved in social justice, I've been a Peace Corps Volunteer, I've worked with refugees in Sudan, I worked with the poorest farmers in Honduras, 19 years at Washington State University, the last five of those with Thurston county. In city and county government, my role has been manager of a very vast department that included current planning and long range planning," said Moore, at the Community Reception, when discussing his interest in becoming Yakima's City Manager.

Moore talked about the city's need to move forward in a positive direction following the ACLU lawsuit.

Through its action Tuesday, the Council directed the mayor, interim city manager, and interim city attorney to begin negotiations with Moore.

The advertised salary range for the Yakima city manager position was $165,000 to $190,000.