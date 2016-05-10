WSP searching for hit and run driver that caused family van to roll with three kids inside on I82 Monday

KENNEWICK, WA. -- The Washington State Patrol needs your help to find the driver who hit a mother and her 3 kids in their van, causing it to roll onto it's roof, then sped away from the accident.

It was an incredibly dramatic scene when we arrived at the accident on Interstate 82 by the Badger Road exit.

We saw a father rushing to his three sons after probably the most traumatic event in their young lives. Their van sat less than 10-feet away on it's roof after rolling several times. Their mother rushed to the hospital. And groceries thrown all over the ground.

But, some good news Tuesday, 38-year-old Elonna Holm, who was driving the van, is in fair condition. She's still in the hospital recovering Tuesday evening.

Now the attention turns to finding the hit and run driver who slammed into the back of their family van, causing it to swerve, hit the guardrail, swerve back into the median where it rolled and came to a rest on it's roof near the Westbound lanes.

"If the driver is watching right now, please call us so one of our detectives can talk to you," Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol said. "It's always better to come clean so we can get this victim taken care of. Someone was hurt in this crash and we're concerned about that victim and their family. So we're taking this very seriously, and we'd like to talk to this driver who fled the scene."

Trooper Thorson says the suspect's vehicle is a light or grey colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer. Witnesses told State Patrol that the suspect initially stopped for just a moment when the van rolled, and then took off down the interstate.

Troopers are urging people around the area to keep an eye out for an SUV with front end damage. If you see any cars matching that description, please call (509) 734-7043.