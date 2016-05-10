WSP searching for hit and run driver that caused family van to r - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSP searching for hit and run driver that caused family van to roll with three kids inside on I82 Monday

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA. -- The Washington State Patrol needs your help to find the driver who hit a mother and her 3 kids in their van, causing it to roll onto it's roof, then sped away from the accident.

It was an incredibly dramatic scene when we arrived at the accident on Interstate 82 by the Badger Road exit. 

We saw a father rushing to his three sons after probably the most traumatic event in their young lives. Their van sat less than 10-feet away on it's roof after rolling several times. Their mother rushed to the hospital. And groceries thrown all over the ground.

But, some good news Tuesday, 38-year-old Elonna Holm, who was driving the van, is in fair condition. She's still in the hospital recovering Tuesday evening.

Now the attention turns to finding the hit and run driver who slammed into the back of their family van, causing it to swerve, hit the guardrail, swerve back into the median where it rolled and came to a rest on it's roof near the Westbound lanes. 

"If the driver is watching right now, please call us so one of our detectives can talk to you," Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol said. "It's always better to come clean so we can get this victim taken care of. Someone was hurt in this crash and we're concerned about that victim and their family. So we're taking this very seriously, and we'd like to talk to this driver who fled the scene."

Trooper Thorson says the suspect's vehicle is a light or grey colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer. Witnesses told State Patrol that the suspect initially stopped for just a moment when the van rolled, and then took off down the interstate. 

Troopers are urging people around the area to keep an eye out for an SUV with front end damage. If you see any cars matching that description, please call (509) 734-7043.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   