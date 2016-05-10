Union Gap School honored with five awards

UNION GAP, WA - Union Gap School hosted the Washington Awards State Ceremony which recognizes schools and educators for making a difference in student outcomes. Over 200 schools in the state were recognized at the ceremony, but Union Gap took the top honor.

The school was honored for being the only school in the state to receive five of the seven awards available. Those awards are; Overall Excellence, High Progress, English Language Growth, Math Growth and English Language Acquisition.

When asked how they were able to achieve such a feat Union Gap School Principal, Lisa Gredvig said that the school found what worked for it and improved on that.

"We are different in the fact that we do not rely on curriculum to do what is best for our kids," said Gredvig. "We don't rely on textbooks we rely on just working with the standards and working with the things that students need in the classroom."

This is the first time that the award ceremony comes to this part of Washington and the first time that it is hosted by the school. Some of the other schools in our area that were honored, were Moxee Elementary, Robert Lince Elementary in Selah, Apple Valley Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary, both located in West Valley.

