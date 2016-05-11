Pendleton man sentenced for firing shots at police during car chase

PENDLETON, OR - The Pendleton man who fired at Oregon State Police troopers during a high-speed pursuit was sentenced to 15 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Umatilla County Circuit Court sentenced Bryan Alberto Corona, 24, on Tuesday to 180 months in prison without the possibility of early release.

OSP troopers attempted to stop a car driven by Corona for speeding on Fulton Road near Highway 37 north of Pendleton in January.

Corona fled from the troopers on the rural roads as Corona drove, he shot multiple rounds through the rear window at the OSP vehicle.

At least three bullets hit the OSP vehicle in the headlight, radiator and front windshield.

A spike strip then flattened at least one tire on Corona's vehicle.

Sharp then drove his vehicle into Corona's, causing it to spin and come to rest in a ditch on the east side of the road. Corona attempted to run away but he was struck by another OSP vehicle arriving on the scene and was then taken into custody.

Corona was treated at Oregon Health & Science University hospital in Portland before being incarcerated.

Corona pleaded guilty in May as part of a plea agreement.