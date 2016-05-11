Pendleton man sentenced for firing shots at police during car ch - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pendleton man sentenced for firing shots at police during car chase

Posted: Updated:
Bryan Alberto Corona, 24 Bryan Alberto Corona, 24

PENDLETON, OR - The Pendleton man who fired at Oregon State Police troopers during a high-speed pursuit was sentenced to 15 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Umatilla County Circuit Court sentenced Bryan Alberto Corona, 24, on Tuesday to 180 months in prison without the possibility of early release.

 OSP  troopers attempted to stop a car driven by Corona for speeding on Fulton Road near Highway 37 north of Pendleton in January.

Corona fled from the troopers on the rural roads as Corona drove, he shot multiple rounds through the rear window at the OSP vehicle.

At least three bullets hit the OSP vehicle in the headlight, radiator and front windshield.

A spike strip then flattened at least one tire on Corona's vehicle.

Sharp then drove his vehicle into Corona's, causing it to spin and come to rest in a ditch on the east side of the road. Corona attempted to run away but he was struck by another OSP vehicle arriving on the scene and was then taken into custody.

Corona was treated at Oregon Health & Science University hospital in Portland before being incarcerated.

Corona pleaded guilty in May as part of a plea agreement.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   