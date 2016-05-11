Badger Mountain Westgate Trailhead closed for improvements

RICHLAND, WA - Benton County leaders have closed the Badger Mountain Westgate Trailhead off of Dallas Road. The closure is expected to last from Tuesday, May 10 to Friday, May 20 - including the weekend. If crews finish sooner, the trailhead will reopen as soon as possible.

The good news? The parking lot will be bigger once you can use it again. Crews are also doing a number of other minor improvements like better drainage, a concrete pad for portable restrooms, and the rebuilding and chip-sealing of the driveway from Dallas Road to the gate.

The Friends of Badger Mountain Facebook page apologizes for the inconvenience and reminds everyone you can still access the mountain from the Trailhead on the north side, off of Keene Road in Richland.