Umatilla County voters should check their ballots, 47 stuffed incorrectly

PENDLETON, OR - A very small percentage of voters in Umatilla County will be receiving another ballot in the mail. The Elections Division said on Wednesday that workers had already mailed the new ballots after about 47 were stuffed incorrectly. More than 32.000 ballots have been sent out in the county.

One affected voter shared pictures of the incorrect ballot with us. It has a blank page that should have included Democratic presidential candidates, Hermiston City Council positions and some bond measures.

Oregon is a mail-in state for elections. The primary ballots there are due back by Tuesday, May 17th. The Umatilla County Elections Division says if affected voters do not receive their corrected ballots by Monday to call them. You can find their contact information here.