UPDATE: Two inmates suspected of killing another inmate charged with murder

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says two Yakima County Jail inmates have been charged with murder after correction officers found another inmate dead in his cell.

Deputies say Wednesday morning, officers found 27-year-old Timothy Denton of Yakima dead in his cell. Investigators found he had significant trauma to his upper body.

An autopsy showed the Denton died from numerous stab wounds to the torso. The autopsy also confirmed Denton was dead before the suspects had finished the attack on him and left the victim’s jail cell.

The weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

They say Denton was booked into the Yakima County Jail, Tuesday evening after officers arrested him for assault.

Eric Romero, 25, and Hilario Sosa, 19, were charged with first-degree murder and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. Officials said the pair waited for guards to sweep the area Wednesday morning before attacking Denton.



Investigators have not said if there was a motive behind the attack.

The Yakima County Department of Corrections is doing an internal investigation.