Hermiston School District mulls school bond to alleviate growing - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hermiston School District mulls school bond to alleviate growing overcrowding problem

Posted: Updated:

HERMISTON, OR. -- The Hermiston School District doesn't have enough space for their students. In fact, they've had to install temporary classrooms to deal with the issue. Now administrators are looking for a more permanent fix to the problem. 

The Hermiston School District is dealing with what you could call a good problem. They're growing too fast. And that makes it difficult for teachers and students who have to put up with these modular classrooms just to have enough space for class. 

School administrators are working to change that by possibly putting a major school bond before the voters.

These three modular classrooms at Hermiston High School were built to help handle the steady increase of students in the school district. The issue is, they're not enough.  

"In order to get us through the bridge for the next 10 years we're going to need space for another 4 to 500 students," Superintendent Fred Maiocco. 

The district gets 3% bigger every year. That's double the rate administrators expected.

Now the school board is debating whether to put a $104 million school bond to the voters to expand the high school, build a new elementary school and renovate two others. 

"It's imperative that we have the kind of resources that are needed to support our students because the only other options are continued use of modulars or double shifting schools," Maiocco said.

According to the school district, the average household in Hermiston would see a $13 increase in taxes if the school bond is approved by voters. 

"That's the cost of getting a pizza for my family," Maiocco said. "We're pretty excited about being able to support our schools with the cost of a pizza each month."

The school bond could be voted on as soon as May of next year. 
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   