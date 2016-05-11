Hermiston School District mulls school bond to alleviate growing overcrowding problem

HERMISTON, OR. -- The Hermiston School District doesn't have enough space for their students. In fact, they've had to install temporary classrooms to deal with the issue. Now administrators are looking for a more permanent fix to the problem.

The Hermiston School District is dealing with what you could call a good problem. They're growing too fast. And that makes it difficult for teachers and students who have to put up with these modular classrooms just to have enough space for class.

School administrators are working to change that by possibly putting a major school bond before the voters.

These three modular classrooms at Hermiston High School were built to help handle the steady increase of students in the school district. The issue is, they're not enough.

"In order to get us through the bridge for the next 10 years we're going to need space for another 4 to 500 students," Superintendent Fred Maiocco.

The district gets 3% bigger every year. That's double the rate administrators expected.

Now the school board is debating whether to put a $104 million school bond to the voters to expand the high school, build a new elementary school and renovate two others.

"It's imperative that we have the kind of resources that are needed to support our students because the only other options are continued use of modulars or double shifting schools," Maiocco said.

According to the school district, the average household in Hermiston would see a $13 increase in taxes if the school bond is approved by voters.

"That's the cost of getting a pizza for my family," Maiocco said. "We're pretty excited about being able to support our schools with the cost of a pizza each month."

The school bond could be voted on as soon as May of next year.

