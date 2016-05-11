Fire in Webber Canyon burns through the day - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Fire in Webber Canyon burns through the day

Posted: Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, WA- A brush fire in Webber Canyon started at around 10:30 this morning according to Benton County Fire District #2 Captain Jeff Ripley. It quickly spread and other fire crews were brought in for backup, usually Benton County Fire District 2 and 5 would be the ones to respond but because of the scale of the fire and the rapid growth others came in. 

The steep slope of the canyon made it hard for fire crews to get any trucks to the fire. The Department of Natural Resources also sent a helicopter to help get the fire out. The helicopter took continuous trips from the irrigation canal close to the canyon to the fire to try and slow the edge of the flames from spreading. Captain Ripley also said part of the canyon is actually federally owned which also helped bring in DNR. 

The fire burned all day and made its way completely down the hill. 

Unfortunately, some might think this is early for fire season but because of our dry spring, the brush is even dryer. 

