Lamb Weston employees come together to clean and build at TROT in Pasco

PASCO, WA- Volunteers with Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (or TROT) are helping children with disabilities through the connection they can make with animals. These are big animals at that, in fact they are horses.

NBC Right Now got a peek at how our Tri-Cities community is coming together to make this therapy all possible. "I had about ten or twelve projects and more than half of them are done," Cynthia MacFarlan explained.

ConAgra and Lamb Weston employees put on their Saturday jeans, grabbing weed cutters, shovels and paint, "people are just coming out of the woodworks, we've got so many great people in the Tri-Cities," said TROT volunteer Denise Morris.

All to build a clean environment where kids can learn, "It is just really fulfilling to see how the kids enjoy it and I can do a little of something to help with that," Sue Duffy, a Lamb Weston employee, told NBC Right Now.

"It's all right before your eyes. It is really magical, I can't even describe it, it's been amazing it really has. What a blessing," MacFarlan said about those generously donating their time. MacFarlan is a speech therapist herself and has been for about 30 years. TROT conceptualized over the dream of having her love of therapy and animals come together.

MacFarlan and her team started in 2015 with ten riders. Just this spring that number has jumped to 16. The riders tuition is mostly covered by grants and other fundraising opportunities. Cynthia MacFarlan tells NBC Right Now there is more of a need for this program than she could ever serve.