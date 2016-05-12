UPDATE: Tieton man dies in car crash near Cowiche

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old Tieton man died after rolling his SUV near Cowiche while searching for his 11-year-old son, whom he thought was missing.

Troopers say just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Pedro Dorantes was heading east on the 1100 block of Hiland Road. He lost control of the SUV, causing it to roll.

Medics took Dorantes to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he later died. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Two others inside the SUV, a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old were taken to a Yakima hospital as a precaution.

Troopers say Dorantes had called authorities Wednesday night to report that he was concerned the 11-year-old was missing. The child turned up safe at a relatives house down the road from his own home, according to deputies.