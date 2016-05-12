Convicted child molester appeals life sentence

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) - A Prosser man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl, who accused him of tying her up repeatedly, is appealing his conviction. Richard Cain filed the appeal Tuesday.

The 50-year-old man had been convicted of first-degree child molestation in his third trial in the case in March. His first trial ended in a hung jury. His charges of rape and molestation were vacated in the second trial after he argued that his constitutional right to testify had been violated because his lawyer refused to put him on the stand.



Cain was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year and must serve a minimum of eight years before he can become eligible for parole.