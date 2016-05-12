Yakima fight with ACLU in voting rights case cost city $3M - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima fight with ACLU in voting rights case cost city $3M

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima's legal battle with the American Civil Liberties Union over voting rights has cost the city more than $3 million.
 
Records show the city spent nearly $1.2 million in attorney fees and expert witness costs from 2012 through last month. That total is in addition to the $1.8 million paid to Washington state's chapter of the ACLU under a court order.
 
The costs stem from the ACLU lawsuit brought on behalf of two Yakima residents that changed the city's council elections to create seven voting districts, including two that are majority Latino districts.
 
The city appealed, seeking to keep Yakima's system for at-large elections.
 
Under the new system, the first ever Latinos to serve on the City Council were elected in 2015.

Yakima City Council must pay over $1 million to the ACLU


 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   