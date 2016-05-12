Yakima fight with ACLU in voting rights case cost city $3M

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima's legal battle with the American Civil Liberties Union over voting rights has cost the city more than $3 million.



Records show the city spent nearly $1.2 million in attorney fees and expert witness costs from 2012 through last month. That total is in addition to the $1.8 million paid to Washington state's chapter of the ACLU under a court order.



The costs stem from the ACLU lawsuit brought on behalf of two Yakima residents that changed the city's council elections to create seven voting districts, including two that are majority Latino districts.



The city appealed, seeking to keep Yakima's system for at-large elections.



Under the new system, the first ever Latinos to serve on the City Council were elected in 2015.



