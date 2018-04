ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) A 9-year-old girl abducted more than a week ago when her uncle signed her out of school has been found safe.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted on its official Twitter page that Carlie Marie Trent was found safe Thursday and her uncle, 57-year-old Gary Simpson, had been arrested.

Earlier Thursday, the TBI had added the uncle to its Top 10 Most Wanted list, and officials warned that the girl was in imminent danger.