2 teen boys sentenced for kidnapping great-grandmother

2 teen boys sentenced for kidnapping great-grandmother

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- Two teenagers have been sentenced to a combined 20 years in prison for abducting one of their great-grandmothers and driving with her in the trunk of her car for about 200 miles before she escaped.
    
17-year-old Dyllan Martin was sentenced Thursday to 9-1/2 years for his role in kidnapping his great-grandmother.
    
In court, the teen apologized, saying it was the worst decision he has ever made.
    
16-year-old Billy Underwood who admitted to executing most of the plot to gag, bind and kidnap the woman, was sentenced to 10-1/2 years. He also apologized during sentencing saying, "I would have never imagined I'd be apart of something like this, I just hope Miss Abel can forgive me sometime in the future for what happened".
    
A statement by his 87-year-old grandmother was read by Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Howell, he read, "I cant begin to tell you boys how sorry I am for what you've been through these past few months". Further in her letter to the boys she states, "I've asked why so many times yet haven't been able to give an acceptable answer, behave yourselves in prison and maybe someday you'll be able to have a good life, Hazel Abel". 

During Billy Underwood's sentencing hearing his mom, sister and elderly neighbor all gave statements before he was sentenced to 10 and a half years. His mom even gave the judge a Polaroid of  him when he was a little boy saying, "he's not this bad boy everyone's making him out to be". 
    
A third co-defendant was ordered to serve up to 2-1/2 years in a state juvenile institution. She is appealing.
    
Both boys pleaded guilty to kidnapping, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle charges.

