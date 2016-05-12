McLoughlin Middle School teachers win $500 check for classroom s - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

McLoughlin Middle School teachers win $500 check for classroom supplies

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA - A McLoughlin Middle School special education teacher is this month's Classroom Makeover winner. Stacey Regan teaches special education for 7th and 8th graders and whole room full of her students, family and friends helped surprised her with a $500 check, flowers, and hugs.  

The woman who nominated her, a fellow educator and parent, said Mrs. Regan has been a blessing to her students with her love, compassion and patience. 

"I just feel so loved and so surprised. I'm so thankful to have Chris and Karla, I wouldn't have been able to do anything without these girls this year," said Regan.

Classroom Makeover is a partnership between NBC Right Now and Kadlec Regional Medical Center. 

