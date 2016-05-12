Man who dresses up as a superhero for children's birthday partie - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man who dresses up as a superhero for children's birthday parties is accused of child rape

NBC Right Now is not going to publicize the exact relationship between the victim and the suspect because we do not want to identify the victim. However, we can tell you they are not connected by one of these events where he dressed up as Spider-Man.
NBC Right Now spoke with Sergeant Scott Warren with Pasco police, according to their records Siharath has a history of sex abuse and talking with a minor for immoral purposes that dates back a decade.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- A man who frequently dresses up as the superhero Super-Man at birthday parties is now being accused of raping a child.

Pasco police booked 40-year-old Alexander Siharath about a week ago on first degree rape of a child charges. We pulled photos of Siharath from his Facebook page in which show him in the distinguishing Spider-Man costume. In fact, police say they arrested him while he had the costume on.

According to court documents, a woman brought the allegations to light after an emergency room visit with the victim. The young victim, only 7-years-old, told investigators she was threatened with her life if she told about the abuse and that Siharath said he would kill her family too.

There is a no contact order between the two, his bail is set at $50,000.00.

NBC Right Now spoke with Sergeant Scott Warren with Pasco police, according to their records Siharath has a history of sex abuse and talking with a minor for immoral purposes that dates back a decade.

NBC Right Now is not going to publicize the exact relationship between the victim and the suspect because we do not want to identify the victim. However, we can tell you they are not connected by one of these events where he dressed up as Spider-Man.

