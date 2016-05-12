IN DEPTH: A look into the process of child abuse investigations

One woman, who asked to keep her identity anonymous claims not enough is done to protect the victims, "I don't think there is anything that we can do to keep our kids safe," explained the concerned mother. She claims the system is out of touch.

KENNEWICK, WA- After a man, who dresses up as Spider-Man for children's birthday parties, is accused of child rape, NBC Right Now is looking into the investigation that is conducted.

One woman, who asked to keep her identity anonymous claims not enough is done to protect the victims, "I don't think there is anything that we can do to keep our kids safe," explained the concerned mother. She claims the system is out of touch.

"The idea is to minimize the amount of times a child is interviewed in order to get the most comprehensive, well though out interview possible. So the case can be stronger," JoDee Garretson who is the Executive Director at SARC explained.

SARC provides the resource Kids Haven to our community. She argues one comprehensive interview is just a piece of the entire investigation. "It is very understandable why parents could be very frustrated and very upset at the outcome of a case because, they care about their kids. They are worried about that and I would never want to minimize that. But, it is also important to understand that we have a very good system in our community and the way these cases are handled is the best practice," Garretson said.

"A complete stranger, that they have never met? Talked to one time? Is the person that determines that a legal case can be brought against their abuser? That is not enough," the concerned mother pleaded.

"At that same token, a child may not disclose an abuse, it can be for a variety of reasons. A child may be afraid to tell, most children are threatened, most children are told bad things will happen if they disclose abuse. We don't want children to have to recount the abuse they may have endured numerous times if they don't need to do that," explained Garretson.

However, the mother NBC Right Now spoke with Thursday afternoon claims no amount of resources or support can ever help you cope enough, "There hasn't been enough interaction. I don't know if there ever could be enough interaction. How do you, there is no amount of support that would make me feel more comfortable about what is going on," said the concerned mother.