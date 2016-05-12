Program helps Yakima students go to college

YAKIMA, WA - For many students obtaining a higher education can be tough, especially without the proper guidance or resources, but one foundation is helping students achieve their goal of a higher education. The College Success Foundation, CSF helps low-income junior and senior students at Eisenhower High School and Davis High School go to college.

"The College Success Foundation provides inspiration to students who feel that they cannot go to college," said Maria Urena, college preparatory adviser. "We offer mentoring support, they need that extra support system. A lot of our students are first generation."

First generation meaning, they are some of the first in their families to go to school and even attend college, like senior at Eisenhower Francisco Ochoa who will be attending college in the fall.

"My parents always wanted to give me the support, like we want you to go, but we do not think you can because we cannot help you with that," said Ochoa.

In order to be part of this program students need to apply, which can be competitive since 50 students can only be admitted per school. Recruitment for this program starts at the beginning of the school year and eligibility is based off of; income guidelines, interest in higher education and good academic standing.

Between the year 2000 and 2014 CSF has awarded 691 scholarships to Yakima high school students totaling to nearly $13.4 million and that number will only continue to grow as more students are guided towards the right direction.

"I am going to the University of Washington and I received the Costco Scholarship, which is $10,000 for four years," said Davis senior, Ahtziry Salazar.

"I received the Soar Scholarship, which is a full ride to Heritage University, it covers up to $100,000 for five years," said Eisenhower senior, Lesly Gomez.

For more information on CSF you can head over to their website collegesuccessfoundation.org